Editorial: Welcome it

Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has given his assent to a Bill envisaging 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students who have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test in admission to medical courses.

After the State government took the executive route to implement the quota regime from the current 2020-21 academic year itself and issued a government order to facilitate it, the Raj Bhavan said the Governor has given his assent to the Bill.

Amid accusations by opposition parties including the DMK that Purohit delayed clearing the Bill, the Raj Bhavan making it clear that the Bill was approved soon after the receipt of legal opinion assumes significance. Now, 7.5 per cent seats of the undergraduate medical courses will be set apart on preferential basis to students who have studied from Class 6 to 12 in State government schools.

The 7.5 per cent reservation is applicable to State government quota seats to all government medical and dental colleges. It is also applicable to the seats allotted by the State government in the self financing medical/dental colleges, minority and non-minority and under all disciplines.

The Tamilnadu Admission to Undergraduate Courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on preferential basis to the students of the Government Schools Bill, 2020 providing 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students was passed by the Assembly on 15 September. A welcome move, indeed.