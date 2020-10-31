Finance Commission to submit report to President 9 November

New Delhi: The 15th Finance Commission, headed by N K Singh, will submit its report for the financial year 2021-22 to 2025-26 to the President on 9 November.

In a statement on Friday, the commission said that it has concluded the deliberations on the report.

The report was signed by the Chairman and members of the commission, Ajay Narayan Jha, Anoop Singh, Ashok Lahiri and Ramesh Chand.

The Commission had sought time to present its Report to the President of India. It has now been communicated by the Office of the President that the report submission will be on 9th November 2020, it said.

The Commission will also present a copy of the report to the Prime Minister later next month. The report will be tabled in the Parliament by the Union Finance Minister along with an Action Taken Report of the government.

The report contains recommendations pertaining to five financial years, 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The Commission has finalised their Report after wide-ranging consultations with the Union and state governments, local governments at different tiers, Chairmen and Members of previous Finance Commissions, the Advisory Council to the Commission and other domain experts, academic institutions of eminence and multilateral institutions.