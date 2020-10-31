Global smartphone market recovers in Q3

New Delhi: Samsung overtook Huawei as the top smartphone seller in the world in the third quarter of this year even as the global smartphone market grew 32 per cent quarter-over-quarter to reach 366 million units in Q3 2020, a Counterpoint Research report said on Friday.

However, compared to the same period last year, the global smartphone market in Q3 declined four per cent.

The recovery in Q3, compared to Q2, was driven by all key markets, like the US, India and Latin America, returning slowly to normal due to eased lockdown conditions.

Eased lockdown conditions in all key markets made way for exports and imports, thus streamlining the supply chain again. Also, the pent-up demand due to lockdowns helped the smartphone market take a recovery trajectory, Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, said in a statement.

Samsung regained the top spot, shipping 79.8 million units to register 47 per cent quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and two per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth.

This is the highest ever shipment by Samsung in the last three years, according to Counterpoint.

The company managed to recover in markets including India, Western Europe and Latin America, driven by new models like the Note 20 and from the A-series.