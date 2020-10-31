Government’s efforts have put TN on top: CM

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said Tamilnadu has been rated as one of the best governed States in India due to the State government’s unwavering effort and commitment for its development.

In a tweet, Palaniswami said the hard work and efforts would continue to keep Tamilnadu as the best governed one in India.

“TN has been rated as one of the best governed States in India. This is a result of our unwavering effort and commitment to the development of the state. Let us continue to work together and work harder, to keep our State the best governed one in India,” he added.

Palaniswami was referring to the report released by the Public Affairs Centre in the Public Affairs Index-2020 in this regard. Headed by former ISRO Chairman K Kasturirangan, the Benglauru-based NGO said in its annual report said the States were ranked on governance performance based on a composite index in the context of sustainable development.

Four southern States- Kerala (1.388 PAI Index point), Tamilnadu (0.912), Andhra Pradesh (0.531) and Karnataka (0.468) stood in the first four ranks in the large State category in terms of governance, it said.

Palaniswami, while inaugurating India’s first ‘Global Yaadhum Oorae Conclave’, organised by the SICCI in association with the Guidance Tamilnadu, said the State government has signed 120 new MoUs in the last 21 months.

On the status of MoUs signed during the two editions of the Global Investors Meet (GIM) held in the State, he said “of the 98 MoUs signed during the first edition of the GIM (in 2015), 72 are in various stages of implementation.”

Pointing out that 304 MoUs were signed during the second edition of the GIM in 2019, he said of this, 81 MoUs have commenced production and 191 were in various stages of implementation.