Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi, Patel

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

“Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary”, the Prime Minister said.

He paid tributes to Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. “Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his Jayanti”, the Prime Minister said.

Modi offered tributes to Patel on his 145th birth anniversary today from the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat.

The day is also observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas across the country. Modi also took part in Ekta Diwas Parade and administer a pledge for national unity.

This is the second day of PM Modi’s two-day trip to Gujarat, his first visit to his home State after the coronavirus pandemic began.