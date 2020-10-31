Move from goverment to governance: PM tells officials

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reminded the civil services of their huge responsibility in the next two decades.

Addressing via videoconference the probationers of the Indian civil services at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said, ‘You are the officers who will be serving the country when it celebrates 100 years of independence. From 2022, the 25 years ahead are very important for the country. You have a huge responsibility.’

The PM emphasised the role of the civil services was not just to give orders, but to assure the country it would stay on the path to progress in the face of problems or changes.

Pointing out to the changing nature of governance, Modi explained, ‘The public is not just the beneficiary of government policies, programmes, but is the real driving force. That is why we need to move from government to governance.’

He added: ‘For a civil service officer, first of all it is necessary that you are constantly connected to the common human being of the country. When you stay connected with people, working in democracy will become easier. Never cut off from people in the field.’