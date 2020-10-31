Natarajan takes charge as prez

Chennai: The sport ‘Field Archery’ was introduced in Tamilnadu in the year 2012 by Kesavan, who is the current working president of Tamilnadu Field Archery Development and Welfare Association.

As the first step in development of the sport, with the tireless effort put by the associate – Tamilnadu was permitted to play ‘Field Archery’ in the National School Games Federation which gave 28 medals that took Tamilnadu to the podium.

Last month, Tamilnadu government allotted Rs 10 cr for the welfare of medalists who achieved in various sports in National School Games Federation. Field Archery also included in the list of sports for the first time.

As the sport received first step of recognition in the state, but still a lot more to be done to bring & develop, popularise the sport within the State and bring more recognition; thus the association launched it State-wide with district representatives / chapters with the ideology of ‘Field Archery in Nook and Corner of Tamilnadu’.

At a special event on Friday chief guest Abirami Ramanthan inaugurated the event waving green flag and launched the initiative

Annual General Body meeting was held and new elected executive members sworn in during the event.

T Natarajan took over as president, Mani Vasagam (alias Vasu) as General Secretary along with other executive committee members. So far, 26 districts in the State has representation in the association and they are expecting representation from other districts in the state sooner.