TCL’s new TV pre-loaded with ‘unlimited OTT content’

Chennai: TCL has launched its latest 4K UHD TVP615 in India. The Android TV is pre-installed with global and local apps that bring ‘unlimited on-demand content’. It available for purchase on Amazon.

“P615 features a wide range of on-demand entertainment platforms, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hungama Play, Eros Now, Sony Liv, and ZEE 5, plus users can download more via the Google Play Store. Additionally, with Google Assistant built-in, P615 allows users to control the TV with voice commands and with chromecast built-in they can easily cast their photos, videos, and music from any device to TV,” said TCL.

P615 combines advance algorithms for optimal contrast performance and color presentation.