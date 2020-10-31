TN govt allows schools, colleges, theatres to reopen

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government today announced more relaxations, while extending the Covid-19 induced lockdown till 30 November.

In a statement, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said schools and colleges allowed to reopen from 16 November. Schools can function with students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.

He said cinema halls in the State can reopen from 10 November with 50 per cent occupancy. Also, he said suburban trains can be operated with guidelines issued by the Union government.

Retail vegetable shops at Koyambedu market can function from 16 November, he said and added that amusement parks and zoos can function from 10 November. Up to 150 can attend film and TV shoots, the Chief Minister said.