TN Minister’s health suffers ‘significant deterioration’

Chennai: The health condition of Tamilnadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu has suffered ‘a significant deterioration’, Kauvery Hospital said today.

In a statement, the hospital’s executive director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said, ‘The Honourable Minister for Agriculture, Thiru R Doraikkannu, has suffered a significant deterioration in vital functions.

He is extremely critical despite being on maximal life support.’

Doraikannu was admitted to hospital after he developed respiratory problems. He was then tested positive for Covid-19.

Sources said that he developed the symptoms all of a sudden when he was on his way to pay his tributes to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s mother who passed away recently.