Walmart Vriddhi to train MSMEs

Chennai: India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) now have the opportunity to embark on a digitally enhanced entrepreneurial journey through the Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Program.

In a statement, Walmert said the journey features interactive online training experiences and personalised mentoring, with access to resources and experts to support growth.

Walmart Vriddhi was launched in December 2019 with the aim to empower 50,000 Indian MSMEs to ‘Make in India’ for domestic and global supply chains.

Following the Covid-19 outbreak, the program was reshaped to emphasize digital experiences, and this allowed it to be rolled out to more MSMEs, it added.

The e-institute-based Vriddhi Program provides MSMEs an easy-to-use interactive learning experience through online modules with a blend of teaching and assessment tools.