Government working on another stimulus package: Top official

New Delhi: Union Finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey has dropped hints that the government is working on another stimulus package but he refrained from giving a timeframe.

In an interview to ANI, he said, ‘we keep monitoring the situation on the ground to assess which sector of the economy or segment of the population needs what kind of help at which time and respond accordingly. We keep taking suggestions from industry bodies, trade associations, various ministries and after going through their suggestions and requirements of the economy, we come out with timely measures.’

Also, Pandey told Money Control, ‘Our approach, right from the onset of the pandemic, has been to study the situation, determine the need of the hour, gauge who needs assistance or stimulus or intervention, what is needed, which section of the industry, which section of the population and then come out with that response.’

He added: ‘We continue to receive suggestions, because there are still certain sectors, which may require interventions. We are having discussions with the stakeholders concerned—industry bodies, the ministries, small and medium enterprises and various other sectors. The finance minister has already said that we will not [be] left wanting if certain interventions are needed. We have to identify the sectors which need interventions.’