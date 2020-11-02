India crosses 11 cr tests, 75 lakh recoveries

Chennai: The Union Health Ministry today said India continues to occupy the top global position as the country with the maximum number of recoveries. The total recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs today (7,544,798).

53,285 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

The active cases have sustained on the downslide, it said and added that the total active cases in India stand at 5,61,908.

The active cases comprise only 6.83 per cent of the total positive cases of the country.

‘India has demonstrated an exponential increase in the number of Covid-19 cumulative tests since Jan 2020. Expanded testing has led to early identification and appropriate treatment. It has crossed the landmark of 11 crore (11,07,43,103) total tests today,’ it said.

The Ministry added: ‘The country’s testing capacities have multiplied manifold with 2037 labs across the country and with collaborative efforts of the Centre and State/UT governments.’