Kamal holds crucial meeting with MNM managers

Chennai: MNM president Kamal Haasan today held a series of meetings with the district secretaries and senior leaders of the party in Chennai.

Kamal personally addressed district secretaries and party office-bearers numbering over 700 in different batches. With Covid-19 pandemic threat still on, the meeting was conducted with social distancing.

Sources say that various issues including gearing up for Assembly elections in Tamilnadu, reaching the interior and remote villages of the State and the various campaigning ways among others were discussed.

Kamal Haasan brief the partymen on their election strategies and membership drive etc, sources said.

Much recently at executive committee meeting of MNM, Kamal was chosen as party’s Chief Minister candidate.