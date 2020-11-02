Madras HC talks tough, wants death sentence to corrupt officers

Chennai: Madras High Court judges today reportedly opined that death sentence should be given to corrupt government officials.

According to television reports, they made the statement while hearing a petition which said that government officials asked bribe from farmers during rice procurement.

The bench comprising of Justice Kirubakaran and Pugazhendhi of the Madurai bench of Madras High Court reportedly said that only by implementing capital punishment, malpractices such as bribery can be stopped.

‘Bribery in Tamilnadu is becoming like a cancer and is moving to the next stages. A proper operation is needed to treat it,’ the judges said.

They also said that agriculture is getting orphaned in the State. “‘Why is that false reports are being submitted stating that officials do not ask bribe for rice procurement,” the judges questioned.