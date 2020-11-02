Madras HC’s Madurai bench agrees to give urgent hearing on online gambling

Chennai: A representation was made at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court requesting to ban online gambling games.

The representation was filed by one Mohammed Rafee. The petitioner was represented by advocate Neelamegam who presented the plea before the bench comprising of Justice Kirubakaran and Pugazhendhi.

Neelamegam requested urgent hearing of the issue, following which the judges agreed to take it up as the first case tomorrow if it is filed as a petition.

The representation has been made at a time when more than ten people have lost their lives due to the online gambling in the recent times.

It may be noted that last week a a 28-year-old M Kumaresan allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Sembium in Chennai.

He reportedly took the extreme step after he lost the money he borrowed for online gambling.

Kumaresan, a native of Villupuram district, was a collection agent at a private bank in the city. He was found hanging by his roommates. Officials from Sembium police station, after receiving information, reached the spot and took Kumaresan to a government hospital, where medics declared him brought dead.

On 19 October, a man in Puducherry ended his life after losing nearly Rs 30 lakh playing ‘rummy’ online. Identified as Vijaykumar (38), he was a father of two children.

He allegedly doused himself in petrol and immolated. Vijaykumar left behind voice clips on WhatsApp for his wife saying he was ending his life after losing Rs 30 lakh to online gambling.