‘No new Tamil film releases until VPF issue is resolved’

Chennai: Tamil Film Active Producers Asociation (TFAPA) today said that theatre-owners have not accepted any of their six demands including the issue of VPF charges and hence they would be compelled not to release films even if theatres are opened 10 November across the State.

In a press release here, the TFAPA, said, “We already wrote a letter with a set of six demands to the president of Tamilnadu Theatre Owners Association to allow new movie releases. Primary among the demands is the abolishment of VPF charges, which the producers say they have borne on behalf of theatre owners for the last 10 years and can no longer do it”.

VPF is a charge paid by producers to digital service providers (DSPs) such as Qube Cinema and UFO Moviez.

The TFAPA headed by Bharathiraja in today’s release stated that the producers are clear that no new film release is scheduled by any of its members till the solution to VPF issue is achieved with theatre owners.

A section of producers say that they are clear not to pay the charges anymore, other than the key charges like mastering among others.

“There are at least 4-5 issues to sort out. But, we need to address the VPF issue and unless that is done, no producer is likely to release his film,” many say.