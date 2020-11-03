Active cases of Covid in Chennai drops to 6,000

Chennai: The city is recording fewer numbers of Coronavirus cases with the total cases going on a downward trend. According to data given by the Greater Chennai Corporation, this morning the tally of total positive cases was 6,422 which is at three per cent.

Since the lockdown, Chennai has recorded 2,01,195 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,91,104 have recovered over the months. Chennai is showing 95 per cent recovery rate. Nearly 3,669 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per records, 460 persons have died in Teynampet, 414 persons have died in Anna Nagar and 410 casualties are reported in Kodambakkam.

On 2 November, 10,631 tests were carried out by the City Corporation’s health

department.

Currently, Anna Nagar has 489 positive cases and 474 cases in Kodambakkam. In Anna Nagar, 21,029 persons recovered from the viral disease.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 60.63 per cent of the patients are male and 39.37 per cent are female.

Around 19.51 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years of age.