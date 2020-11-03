Cross white line on Chennai roads, pay fine

Chennai: In a bid to bring in road discipline, Greater Chennai traffic police will impose a fine on motorists who cross the white line at traffic signals from tomorrow.

Since yesterday the traffic police have been conducting a campaign to create awareness among motorists on stop line violations.

Road discipline is being enforced to bring down the number of accidents as normal traffic has resumed post lockdown relaxations.

Police say it is becoming difficult to manage traffic with such violations.

Yesterday, police were using public address systems advising motorists to stop at the demarcation. The move is also done to help pedestrians cross the road.

‘The campaign was initiated to bring in a road sense and discipline as traffic is steadily increasing. During lockdown, motorists were using the roads freely as traffic was restricted,’ said a top official.

Efforts are also underway to re-paint the stop marks in some parts of the city. As per rules, violators may have to pay Rs 100 for stop line violations and an increased amount the second time.