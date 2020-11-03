Online gambling: HC wants TN govt to act in 10 days

Chennai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court today ordered to issue summons to celebrities including BCCI Chairman Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, actors Tammannah, Prakash Raj and Sudheep for endorsing online gambling games.

Hearing a petition filed against the online games, the Court asked why do these celebrities think about just filling their pockets and not about the welfare of the people.

It also questioned what are the rules and regulations framed by the State government to allow these games.

Pointing out that such games are banned in Telangana, the Court said that it hopes that the Tamilnadu government will take necessary action in ten days.

The Court has also asked the State and Central governments to respond on where the money used in these gambling go.

The case was taken up for hearing today after a representation was made yesterday at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court requesting to ban online gambling games.

The representation was filed by one Mohammed Rafee. The petitioner was represented by advocate Neelamegam who presented the plea before the bench comprising of Justice Kirubakaran and Pugazhendhi.

Neelamegam requested urgent hearing of the issue, following which the judges agreed to take it up as the first case today if it is filed as a petition. The representation has been made at a time when more than ten people have lost their lives in Tamilnadu due to the online gambling in the recent times.