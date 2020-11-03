PM, TN Governor condole death of TN Krishnan

Chennai: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and other leaders today condoled the death of violin maestro T N Krishnan.

‘Distressed to learn about the passing away of legendary violinist, Sri T N Krishnan. His death is a big loss to the music world, particularly Carnatic music. He was known to capture the essence of ragas & had enthralled the audience for decades with soul-stirring music,’ said Naidu in a tweet.

Modi said, ‘The demise of noted violinist Shri TN Krishnan leaves a big void in the world of music. His works beautifully encapsulated a wide range of emotions and strands of our culture. He was also an outstanding mentor to young musicians. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.’

Purohit said, ‘The sad demise of Padma Bhushan Thiru. T.N.Krishnan, Carnatic Music Violinist fills me with shock and profound grief. Padma Bhushan Thiru. T.N.Krishnan’s contribution to Carnatic music, particularly as a violinist will be remembered forever.’

Krishnan died in Chennai on Monday. He was 92, and is survived by wife Kamala, son Sriram Krishnan and daughter Viji Krishnan, who often accompanied their father.

Krishnan was in good health, he had a ‘sudden uneasiness’ last evening and passed away.