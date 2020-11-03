TN to face second wave of Covid-19?

Chennai: The spread of coronavirus in the Chennai and other parts of Tamilnadu is coming down according to official figures. But, with festivals lining up and companies running full-fledged, many fear a second wave.

The neighbouring State of Kerala and many countries are battling a second wave and some of them have already imposed fresh lockdowns.

According to experts, it could happen in Tamilnadu too due to winter, festivals and functioning of offices and factories.

“Even the first wave itself has not yet concluded. But the government is opening up economic activities left with no other option. At this juncture, everyone has to be very careful. For, if second wave happens, its impact could be severe,” says an expert.

Secretary of Doctors Association for Social Equality, Dr Ravindranath, speaking to News Today, says second wave has taken place only in Kerala, and other States in India are still on the first wave of Covid.

Speaking about the reduced number of coronavirus cases being reported these days, he says there is a possibility that coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals but ‘the diagnosis is not given’.

He says, “They may be treating Corona patients without putting diagnosis as Covid. So infections have come down in official statements. In my view, the cases have reduced, but not as much as is being claimed by the government. We cannot predict when a second wave would take place without getting exact details from the government.”

Ravindranath says there are chances for Covid-19 cases to shoot up post Deepavali.

Convener of Federation of Government Doctors Association, Dr P Balakrishnan says, “Tamilnadu handled the Covid-19 breakout so well that it has become a model with increased recovery rate and low death rate. We have sufficient experience in case a second wave takes place.”

With regard to the availability of beds, he says we had a problem in the initial months which was solved gradually.

“Though our doctors and nurses are overworked, they have the confidence to face it. We know where to spend our energy and there is no need to panic.”

Secretary of Private Hospital Nurses Association. A Raj says currently we have high and low risk and symptomatic and asymptomatic categories of patients.

Senior citizens and patients with risk factors are immediately admitted to hospitals. Asymptomatic persons are asked to be on home quarantine, this could be a reason behind lower number of reported cases.

He says that the second wave will not be as alarming as the first one as there is an increased level of awareness.

“Being on the forefront, nurses are happy to work. We do not fear Covid as much as we did in the first few months. The medicines given during treatment are proving to be effective against Covid,” he says.