Top IPS officers transferred

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government today transferred M S Jaffair Sait, DGP, Civil Supplies CID as DGP, Fire and Rescue Services.

According to a statement from Additional Chief Secretary S K Prabhakar, C Sylendera Babu, DGP, Railways, Chennai, will hold full additional charge of DGP, Civil Supplies CID.

A T Durai Kumar, DIG, who is on repatriation from Central deputation and on compulsory wait, has been posted as DIG, Administration, Chennai.

The above transfers and postings are ordered with immediate effect, Prabhakar said.