Vote, so that new govt of your choice is formed: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today urged people of Bihar, which has gone into second phase of polling in Assembly elections, to vote so that a new government of their choice can be formed.

‘Some districts in Bihar will be voting in the second phase of the polls. Do vote, so that a new government of your choice is formed,’ he tweeted.

The second of the three phases of Bihar Assembly polls is being held today in which over 2.85 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of nearly 1,500 candidates.