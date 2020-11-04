108 fresh cases in Puducherry

Puducherry: Puducherry today reported 108 new Covid-19 infections today, taking the tally to 35,429.

In a statement, Health and Family Welfare Director S Mohan Kumar said one more person, a 66-year-old man, died of the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 597.

Puducherry recorded 108 new cases while 419 people were discharged on recovery, he said and added that of the overall 35,429 cases, as many as 2,129 were active, while 32,703 had recovered and been discharged.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.69 per cent and 92.31 percent respectively.

A total of 3.21 lakh samples had been tested so far, out of which 2.82 lakh were negative, Mohan Kumar said.

Of the fresh cases, Puducherry accounted for 82, followed by Karaikal (13), Yanam (12) and Mahe (1).