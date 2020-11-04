BJP office-bearer shot at in Tirunelveli by ex-serviceman

Chennai: A former armyman was arrested for shooting at a BJP youth wing district secretary in Perumalpuram in Tirunelveli.

As per reports, the victim was identified as Periyathurai who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. A surgery is being done to remove a bullet from his arm, sources said.

His neighbour and army veteran, Jebamani has been taken into custody and a gun was seized from his possession.

He had shot at Periyathurai twice and one bullet hit him.

Sources said that Jebamani works as a security guard and carried a gun with him as part of duty. He used it to shoot at Periyathurai.

‘At first he pointed the gun at Periyathurai to threaten him. Periyathurai clicked a photo of him aiming the gun and soon a bullet was fired which missed him and then Jebamani fired one more which hit his arm’, a source said.

The reason for the dispute between the two men is yet to be confirmed. However, preliminary reports say that the duo had a dispute over Periyathurai smoking cigarettes.

Perumalpuram police have launched an investigation into the incident.