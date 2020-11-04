Can Centre’s New Education Policy really change the classroom?

Chennai: The recently unveiled National Education Policy (NEP 2020) has, understandably, triggered a great deal of debate and discussion.

To put it in simple words, NEP 2020 is an extension of the two earlier policies of 1968 and 1986/92 and of certain ideas contained in the recommendations of the National Knowledge Commission (2006-09) and the Yash Pal Committee (2009). Also, inputs received from across the country have also been considered and incorporated, according to the government.

The policy articulates the goal of changing the teaching and learning process to foster inquiry, discovery, analysis and critical thinking. However, in India, there is a long history of ‘poor implementation’ of lofty policies, especially if the goals are complex, as in this case. A critical question, therefore, is: Can the pedagogic transformation envisaged become a reality, or will it remain a wishful statement of intent?

NEP is a comprehensive framework to guide the development of education in the country.

The NEP proposes sweeping changes including opening up of Indian higher education to foreign universities, dismantling of the UGC and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), introduction of a four-year multidisciplinary undergraduate programme with multiple exit options, and discontinuation of the M Phil programme.

In school education, the policy focuses on overhauling the curriculum, ‘easier’ Board exams, a reduction in the syllabus to retain ‘core essentials’ and thrust on ‘experiential learning and critical thinking’.

In a significant shift from the 1986 policy, which pushed for a 10+2 structure of school education, the new NEP pitches for a ‘5+3+3+4’ design corresponding to the age groups 3-8 years (foundational stage), 8-11 (preparatory), 11-14 (middle), and 14-18 (secondary).

This brings early childhood education (also known as pre-school education for children of ages 3 to 5) under the ambit of formal schooling. The mid-day meal programme will be extended to pre-school children. The NEP says students until Class 5 should be taught in their mother tongue or regional language.

NEP 2020 underscores the importance of multilingualism (with particular emphasis on mother tongue) from the foundational stage, based on research that “children pick up languages extremely quickly between ages 2 and 8 and that multilingualism has great cognitive benefits to young students.”

The NEP only provides a broad direction. Since education is a concurrent subject (both the Centre and the State governments can make laws on it), the reforms proposed can only be implemented collaboratively by the Centre and the States. The policy’s reach lies in its implementation.