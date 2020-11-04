Deepavali celebrations with distancing

Chennai: Ushering in the iridescence of Deepavali, hotels in the city are planning celebrations with safety protocols.

Grand Chola has unveiled a collection of exclusive gifts from Nutmeg and Fabelle chocolates, to embark upon the celebrations.

Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels said, “India is the world’s festivity capital. We love celebrating all our festivals with joy and togetherness symbolising the rich tradition followed through the ages. Festivities in India have always had a strong social and community connect and we believe that it will continue to be celebrated, albeit in a modified manner in adherence to caution needed in the current circumstances.”

“Intimate celebrations that allow friends and family to mark an occasion without exposing them to risk will see an upsurge. Trust is the new currency and we assure guests of a memorable experience without forsaking their safety. So yes, there will be an increase in ‘revenge holidays’, smaller family and friends group get together and destination weddings,” he added.

According to Chadha, while in the initial phase of unlock, we saw people head out for vacations that were within motorable distance, we will now witness people willing to travel to distances by air, following necessary safety protocols.