Ducati’s new two-wheeler priced at Rs 15.49 lakh

Chennai: Luxury motorcycle brand, Ducati has announced the launch of the all-new Multistrada 950 S, priced at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-Showroom).

According to the company, the smallest ‘multibike’ in Ducati’s portfolio is designed to provide all the excitement of the Multistrada in a more accessible, versatile package that makes every ride an extraordinary journey.

Bipul Chandra, managing director of Ducati India said, “The Multistrada 950 S is a perfect design amalgamation of the bigger Multistradas which has led to the creation of a bike with typical Multistrada shapes which is at the same time, compact, and not just visibly.”