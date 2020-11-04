Film editor Kola Bhaskar passes away

Chennai: Popular film editor Kola Bhaskar (55) passed away today in Hyderabad. He was suffering from oral cancer for some time and was admitted to a hospital recently.

Bhaskar is known for his long association with director Selvaraghavan. He worked in films including 7G Rainbow Colony, Pudhupettai, Mayakkam Enna, Aayirathil Oruvan, 3

and Irandaam Ulagam

. He also worked in Vijay’s blockbuster film Pokkiri

and Villu

.

In 2016 Kola Bhasker produced the film Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam

in which his son Balakrishna Kola made his debut as a hero. The film was written by Selvaraghavan and directed by Gitanjali Selvaraghavan.