Flipkart strengthens gaming business, acquires Mech Mocha IP

Mumbai: Flipkart, the Walmart-owned entity, on Tuesday said it has strengthened its gaming strategy through the acquisition of Intellectual Property from Mech Mocha for an undisclosed amount.

Mech Mocha is a mobile gaming startup that runs India’s first live-social gaming platform ‘Hello Play.’ Co-founded by Arpita Kapoor and Mohit Rangaraju, Mech Mocha has been backed by investors like Accel Partners, Blume Ventures and Shunwei Capital.

In addition to the acquisition of the company’s IP, Mech Mocha’s gaming team along with the co-founders will also join Flipkart as the company continues to focus on developing new and innovative formats to engage with users on its platform, Flipkart said.

The team will focus on scaling Flipkart’s gaming efforts under the leadership of Prakash Sikaria, VP at Flipkart, a statement said.

Flipkart noted social mobile gaming is seeing massive growth and adoption in India as socially-distanced consumers are looking for ways to connect with friends and family over fun casual games.

Mech Mocha’s gaming platform is available in seven Indian local languages and has over 10 games such as ludo and carrom.