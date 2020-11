Chennai: ITC’s Sunfeast is now expanding its footprint in the cakes category with the launch of a new sub-brand, Sunfeast Caker.

According to the company, the brand will have a portfolio of products that will provide ‘premium experiences to consumers at affordable prices’, expected to help scale up the category and make snacking a delightful experience.

Sunfeast had previously forayed into the over Rs 2,500 crore cake segment with the launch of Sunfeast Cakes in 2018.