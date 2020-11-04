Jaguar showcases Prima

Chennai: Jaguar has said its Prima LED bulb is surge-protected, ensuring fuse resistance due to the notoriety of power fluctuations of up to 4kV.

Sandeep Shukla, head of marketing and communication, global operations, Jaquar Group said, “the latest campaign from Jaquar Lighting is designed to create awareness and offer solutions to issues that consumers face due to electrical fluctuation. With the Prima LED surge-protected bulb, we offer versatile and user-friendly products that offert home lighting solutions that resist power fluctuations up to 4kV.”