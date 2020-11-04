Meet country’s best cube solvers

Chennai: The National Finals of the third edition of Red Bull Rubik’s World Cup witnessed the best cube solvers from across the country compete against each other online at their respective homes.

The online qualifiers in India witnessed participation from more than 550 cube solving geniuses across the country. Eight from Fastest Hand, Re-scramble and Speed Cubing (Mixed) each along with 6 from Speed Cubing (Female) with best timings qualified for and competed in the online national finals, from their respective homes in a 1v1 format.

In the finals, Aryan Chhabra (New Delhi), Lakshimi Rajaram (Chennai), Harsh Maheshwari (Mumbai) and SripadSarmaKatrapati (Kolkata) triumphed after outsmarting their opponents in their respective categories i.e. Speed Cubing (Mixed), Speed Cubing (Female), Re-scramble and Fastest Hand will now get the opportunity to represent India at the Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup Finals 2020 on 6 and 7 November in a one-on-one knock tournament online, from their respective homes. World Finals will be played with Digital Cubes, which is a first.