Micromax unveils its first smartphones under ‘In’

Chennai: Micromax Informatics Ltd has unveiled its first smartphones under the In mobiles brand. ‘In note 1’ in the mid-range and a budget friendly ‘IN1b’ are its new products.

“With a focus on high performance, the new smartphones offer powerful MediaTek G Series with HyperEngineGaming Technology with pure Android OS experience,” said the company.

Rahul Sharma, co-founder, Micromax India, said, “With the launch of In mobiles, we have ushered into a new era of Indian smartphones to introduce power packed, feature rich products. In line with our vision of democratising technology, these Made in India smartphones offer the best-in-segment specifications.”