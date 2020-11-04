More zones in Chennai become Corona free

Chennai: The shopping spree and other preparations for Deepavali is so far unhindered by any spike in the spread of Coronavirus.

With containment zones coming down in Chennai, more streets and neighbourhoods are becoming Covid-19 free.

According to data given by the Chennai Corporation, this morning the tally of total positive cases was 6,384 which is at three per cent.

Since the lockdown, Chennai has recorded 2,01,848 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,91,787 have recovered over the months. Chennai is showing 95 per cent recovery rate. Nearly 3,677 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per records, 461 persons have died in Teynampet, 414 persons in Anna Nagar and 412 casualties are reported in Kodambakkam.

On 3 November, 10,420 tests were carried out by the city Corporation’s Health department.

Currently, Anna Nagar has 502 positive cases and 465 cases in Kodambakkam. In Anna Nagar, 21,070 persons recovered from the viral disease.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 60.99 per cent of the patients are male and 38.99 per cent are female.

Around 19.64 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years.