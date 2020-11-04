PhonePe hits 250 mn user mark in India

Chennai: PhonePe, India’s largest digital payments platform, has announced that it has crossed the 250 million registered user milestone.

The company reported over 100 million monthly active users (MAU) and 2.3 billion app sessions in October 2020.

“PhonePe had a record month in October, processing 925 million transactions, its highest so far, with an annual TPV run-rate of $277 billion,” it said in a statement, adding: PhonePe also processed 835 million UPI transactions in October, for a market leading share of over 40 per cent.

Sameer Nigam, CEO and founder of PhonePe said, “we are thrilled to have crossed the 250 million user milestone, and are grateful that so many Indians continue to repose their trust in our services.”