Senior citizens get Deepavali hampers

Chennai: Appayya Dikshita Foundation (ADF) Kottivakkam, as part of its objectives, organised a brief function for distribution of Deepavali gift hampers of dhoties, sarees and sweets etc., to the aged people living in Vriddhasramam at Bharadwaj Sasan, Sri Kalahasti, Andhra Pradesh.

Dr Kanagam, wife of veteran Commdr. Seshagiri Rao, philanthropist and a resident of Besant Nagar, Chennai was present and distributed the gift hampers to all the inmates.

Rajalakshmi, caretaker of the home, profusely thanked ADF for the gesture, said a press release.

