TN Governor flies to Delhi

Chennai: First time after the implementation of lockdown, Governor Banwarilal Purohit left for New Delhi today morning.

Sources said that Purohit will be meeting the President, Prime Minister and Home Minister during his three-day visit to the capital city.

His visit has come at time when the Supreme Court has expressed its disappointment in the case related to the release of Rajiv Gandhi convicts.

Expressing unhappiness over the pendency of a plea by a convict seeking pardon in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for over two years with the Tamilnadu Governor, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the counsel for petitioner A G Perarivalan, who is serving life sentence, whether the court can exercise its jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution to request the Governor to decide his plea of pardon filed under Article 161. Article 161 empowers a Governor to pardon a convict in any criminal case.