US polls: Trump claims victory, says he’ll move Supreme Court to dispute counting

Washington: US President Donald Trump, addressing a press conference at a little past 2 am on Wednesday local time, accused the Joe Biden campaign of election fraud, and said he would move the US Supreme Court.

“We want all voting (read counting) to stop,” he said, in an address from the White House.

“We were going to win this election. Frankly, we did win… Our goal is to ensure the integrity for the good of the country. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So, we will be going to US Supreme Court,” Trump said, adding that the Biden campaign had committed “a fraud on the American public”.

Trump has said that there is a possibility that he may not win Arizona, but has added that he may not need it. “Most importantly, we are winning Pennsylvania,” Trump added.

“I want to thank the American people for voting for us. I want to thank my entire family and the vice president. We were winning everything. Such a vote, such a success. There has never been anything like this. We won Ohio, we won Texas by 700,000 votes. It’s clear that we have won Georgia”, Donald Trump has claimed.

Earlier at night, Biden had said he was optimistic of a win in the US presidential elections and thanked his supporters for their patience. “Your patience is commendable. We knew this would go long, but who knew it would go till tomorrow morning, or even longer. We feel good about where we are, we really do… We are on track to win this election,” Biden said, speaking in Delaware.

Both Trump and Biden have made expected gains in smaller states, and all eyes are on the key battleground states. Trump is predicted to win Florida, Texas, Iowa and Ohio. Biden, on the other hand, is likely to win Arizona.

A neck-and-neck fight is underway in North Carolina and Georgia. Results are yet to be declared in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. At 12 pm IST, Biden had 224 electoral votes against Trump’s 213, according to The Associated Press (AP). A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

However, the mail-in ballots could take days or weeks to be counted in some states – meaning a final winner might not be declared today, unless a candidate bags a landslide victory.