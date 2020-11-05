Biden predicts victory in US election

Washington: Democrat Joe Biden predicted a US election win over President Donald Trump after pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin, while the Republican incumbent sought to offset a narrowing path to re-election with lawsuits and demands for a recount.

Victories in those Midwestern states gave Biden, a former vice president who has spent five decades in public life, a critical boost in the race to obtain 270 electoral votes in the state-by-state Electoral College needed to win the White House.

Trump, who won both states in 2016, now has fewer options to secure a second four-year term. With the count still under way, he has falsely declared victory, accused the Democrats of trying to steal the election and vowed to fight the states in court.

It’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach (the) 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, Biden, appearing with his running mate Kamala Harris, said in his home state of Delaware. I’m not here to declare that we’ve won. But I am here to report that when the count is finished we believe we will be the winners. Trump has spent months seeking to undermine the credibility of the voting process in case he lost and accusing Democrats, without evidence, of seeking to steal the election.

His campaign fought to keep Trump’s chances alive with a lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to stop vote counting. It demanded a recount in Wisconsin.

The campaign asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow Trump to join a pending lawsuit filed by Pennsylvania Republicans over whether the battleground state, which was still counting hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots, should be permitted to accept late-arriving ballots sent by Election Day on Tuesday.