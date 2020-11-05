Kamal to contest LS polls, to seek Rajini’s support

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan today said that he will be contesting in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Kamal said that he will seek the support of actor Rajinikanth.

“MNM’s politics will not be vengeance politics, but a guiding politics. The process of selecting the prospective candidates are underway,” he said.

Responding to the criticism about MNM being BJP’s B-Team, Kamal said that he’s been always a part of A-Team all his life.

When questioned about the recent controversy over Manusmriti which turned into Tamilnadu BJP’s campaign, Kamal said that he’ll vehemently react if someone touches the Constitution and does not bother about something that is not in practice.

Kamal also said that MNM’s voice will resonate in the Assembly this time. He also said that this is not the right time to talk about alliance. “Good people should join the alliance of Makkal Needhi Maiam,” he added.