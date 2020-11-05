Many feared drowned as boat capsizes in Bihar

Patna: Several people went missing after a boat capsized in Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur in Bihar this morning. According to reports, there were over 100 people on board the ill-fated boat.

It has reported that one person died in the boat mishap and at least people managed to save themselves. The boat was crossing the river Ganga when the tragedy occurred.

Police and the local administration has begun the relief and rescue operation. A large number of people have gathered near the banks of the river where the rescue work is carried out. The rescue and search operation is currently underway.