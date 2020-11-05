Mookuthi Amman is not a spoof of devotional films, which have released previously, says actor-filmmaker RJ Balaji.

The movie stars Nayanthara in the title role. Helmed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, it is premiering in Disney Hotstar for Deepavali (14 November).

The movie features Moulee and Urvashi in important roles, while RJ Balaji plays Engels Ramasamy and actor Ajay Ghosh plays the antagonist.

Speaking about Mookuthi Amman, Balaji, says, ‘ It is a family entertainer and I am happy it releases for Deepavali’.

On how he convinced Nayanthara for the lead role, Balaji says, ‘ I narrated the script to her. She was impressed with it and readily agreed’.

A thorough professional, she gave her best for the film. She would turn up well in advance for shoot and it motivated the entire team to give their best everyday’

We planned a 55-day schedule for the movie and thanks to the dedication shown by all, we finished it in just 50 days’.

The aim was to bring to audience that amman films that we saw in late 80s and early 90s. These days horror and action films are only being made. It is not a path breaking attempt.

But still we have tried to give a strong message without being preachy in Mookuthi Amman. People asked me when LKG was made whether it was a spoof on politics, but upon its release, they understood that it is a proper film with a strong storyline. So is the case with Mookuthi Amman.’

‘The highlight of the movie is that veteran singer L R Eswari appears on screen for an amman song crooned by her and music composer Deva has sang a beautiful song, says Balaji.

Thanks producers Vel Films International, Balaji says ‘They trusted me with my work after LKG and we collaborated again for Mookuthi Amman. There is a lot of learning and unlearning process involved in my journey’.