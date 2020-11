Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has decided to resume the shoot of his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad.

Grand sets are being erected in Hyderabad and the team will begin shooting from November 16.

Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan has Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sarathkumar, and Nizhalgal Ravi in pivotal characters.

AR Rahman is composing the music for the film and Ravi Varman is the cinematographer.