Actor Vijay disassociates himself from the political party floated by his father SAC in his name. He has warned his fans not to join the same.

In a press release here, Vijay said that he was surprised to know that his father had started a party in his name.

He said he was not aware of it. In future if anyone misuse his name, he will deal with it legally.

Vijay is currently waiting for release of Master.