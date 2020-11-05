Vijay Sethupathi in a Malayalam movie

Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen and Indrajith Sukumaran will co-star in the upcoming Malayalam film, 19(1)(a), directed by debutante Indhu VS.

Nithya shared the first look poster of the film on Instagram and wrote: Announcing an exciting new film ! Going on floors tomorrow !! 19 (1)(a) with my talented debut director @indhusss and [email protected] @[email protected]_s @actorindrans.

Vijay also shared the same image and wrote: Here it is 19(1)(a) first look [email protected] @[email protected]_1_a #AntoJosephFilmCompany Written & Directed by @indhusss.

Details related to the film are still under wraps.