First look Vasantha Mullai is out

The team of action-thriller Vasantha Mullai released the first-look of their film as part of the birthday celebrations of their film’s hero, actor Simha.

Directed by Ramanan Purushothama, who is known for his short films, Vasantha Mullai features Simha and Kashmira Pardeshi in the lead.

The big-budget film is being jointly produced by SRT Entertainment and Mudhra’s Film Factory

The entire film unit wanted to show their love to Simha and therefore chose to release the first look of their film on the eve of the actor’s birthday.

The film, which is in its final stages of filming, is expected to be completed soon.

The team has plans to swiftly complete the film and bring it to theatres.

The movie has dialogues by Ponni Valavan, cinematography by Gopi Amarnathand and music by Rajesh Murugesan.