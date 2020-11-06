Kamal plans big treat for fans on his b’day

Kamal Haasan turns 66 tomorrow. The actor-politician is all set to unveil the title teaser of his 232nd film with young director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

In September this year, Kamal Haasan announced that his 232nd film will be helmed by young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. He also announced that Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for it.

Now, the makers have announced that the title teaser of the film will be out on Kamal Haasan’s birthday, which falls on 7 November.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter to reveal that the teaser will be released at 5 pm by Ulaganayagan.

Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, ‘Title announcement teaser of #kamalhaasan232 is coming this Saturday 7th nov 5pm! Need all your wishes and support #KH232Title_reveal_teaser @ikamalhaasan (sic).’