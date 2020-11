Rafael Nadal battled into the Paris Masters

quarter-finals on Thursday with a 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) win over Australian Jordan Thompson

at Bercy Arena.

World number 61 Thompson gave Nadal plenty to think about, but missed a set point to force a decider in his first meeting with the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Top seed Nadal, who claimed his 1,000th career victory by coming from behind to beat Feliciano Lopez on Wednesday, has never won the Paris title.